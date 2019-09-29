Unilever Plc Sp Adr (UL) Position Upped by Bollard Group Llc; Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Position in Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) by $8.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Ord (ONCE) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 85,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 614,128 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.87M, up from 529,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 567,174 shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Sp Adr (UL) by 88.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 42,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 90,595 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, up from 48,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 695,802 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THIS SECURES NEARLY £1 BLN PER YEAR OF CONTINUED SPEND IN UK, INCLUDING A SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENT TO R&D; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS HAS SEVERAL LEVERS IN PLACE TO MITIGATE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS, SUCH AS SAVINGS PROGRAMS; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 139,018 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 159,689 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company. Baker Bros LP stated it has 0.52% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 9,239 shares. The Colorado-based Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 449,485 shares. 10,207 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 662,849 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 694,696 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 65,408 shares. Rhenman & Prns Asset Mgmt Ab owns 10,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) or 69,900 shares.

