Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) Market Valuation Declined While Broderick Brian C Has Increased Position; Eog Res (EOG) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $504,165

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 5,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 81,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 75,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 800,976 shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 4.91M shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 218,623 shares to 145,923 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,948 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).