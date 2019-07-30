Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) Holding Has Upped by Hemenway Trust Company Llc; As Smith A O (AOS) Share Value Declined, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Trimmed Stake by $444,723

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 8,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 2.94M shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 33,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 243,828 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 210,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 448,386 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BALANCE OF VOLUME AND PRICE TO IMPROVE IN BACK HALF OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 156,021 shares to 729,572 shares, valued at $121.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AO Smith Corporation – AOS – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AO Smith (AOS) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c, Lowers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AOS, PVTL and ZUO – Stockhouse” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: LYFT XENT AOS STG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, STG, DBD and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. Dana Paul R also sold $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 521,711 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Schwartz Investment Counsel reported 322,100 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 140,867 shares. Aurora Counsel holds 33,132 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.01% or 27,280 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 21,654 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,297 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 224,518 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Bath Savings Tru holds 0.08% or 6,775 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd reported 2.13 million shares stake. 219,370 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 4,682 shares in its portfolio. Bamco invested in 640,319 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares to 33,880 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).