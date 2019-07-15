Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $86.46 Million as Share Value Rose; Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 123,383 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.35; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 1,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,044 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 billion, down from 42,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $62.77. About 257,188 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range

Analysts await Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNV’s profit will be $56.00 million for 71.43 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Franco-Nevada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $686.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 520 shares to 8,845 shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 50 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS).

