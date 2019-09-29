Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Decreased Holding by $497,699; Uss Investment Management LTD Increased Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $35.77 Million

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 694,225 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 184,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.08 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,561 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 08/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB OVER 2 PCT ON FIRMER CASH PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 04/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle sag as funds roll positions; 21/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: FALL NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON DISAPPOINTING CASH PRICES, INCREASED SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 12/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures close higher

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,296 shares to 252,220 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 13,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 714,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 237,742 shares. Fred Alger holds 116,939 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advsr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,825 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Piedmont Advisors Incorporated reported 5,292 shares stake. Utah Retirement holds 0.25% or 67,022 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natixis Advsr LP holds 99,602 shares. Tompkins Fin holds 0.19% or 4,875 shares in its portfolio. Windward Ca owns 100,642 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,161 shares. Eagle Ridge Mgmt owns 57,641 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 66,550 shares. Graham Cap Mgmt LP invested in 30,000 shares.

