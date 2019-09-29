Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined; First Long Island Investors Lifted Its Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $1.99 Million as Stock Price Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 14,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 349,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.79M, up from 334,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 695,802 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 21/03/2018 – FTSE retreats as more drama hits UK retail; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,614 shares to 34,582 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,687 shares to 82,346 shares, valued at $24.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,159 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).