Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.21 Million as Share Price Declined; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Deere & Company (DE) as Share Value Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 176,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 624,646 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.51 million, up from 448,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 2.15M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 36,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 6.88 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $426.59M, down from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 666,773 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 21/03/2018 – FTSE retreats as more drama hits UK retail; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 334,345 shares to 847,584 shares, valued at $48.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Corp by 354,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC).

More important recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Wsj.com published article titled: “Amazon Has Ceded Control of Its Site. The Result: Thousands of Banned, Unsafe or Mislabeled Products – The Wall Street Journal”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp/Mass Common (NYSE:HAE) by 43,000 shares to 121,888 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carbonite Inc Common (NASDAQ:CARB) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 551,533 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Equity Lp (NYSE:ETE).