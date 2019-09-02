Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Market Value Declined While Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered by $86.46 Million Its Stake; First Community (FCCO) Valuation Rose While Banc Funds Co Cut Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in First Community Corporation (FCCO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 117,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 81,027 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 198,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in First Community Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 550 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO)

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3,241 shares to 12,237 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 832,832 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

More notable recent First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Community Corporation (FCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why First Community Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FCCO) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Community Announces Executive Retirements and Promotion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.61M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $14,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold FCCO shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 13,650 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Acadian Asset Limited Liability owns 27,638 shares. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc accumulated 0% or 59,375 shares. Cls Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 3,791 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). 4,575 are held by American Interest Gp. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). State Street owns 103,615 shares. 34,367 were reported by Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 332 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 9,850 shares.