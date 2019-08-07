Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Holding Has Raised by Tradition Capital Management Llc; Adams Express Company Increased Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $3.46 Million

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 8,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 75,531 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, up from 66,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 626,747 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 181,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.52. About 3.45M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,839 shares to 61,327 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,915 shares, and cut its stake in Primecap Odyssey Stock Fund.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) by 12,300 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS).

