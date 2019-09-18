Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Holder Richard C Young & Company Cut Holding by $497,699 as Stock Declined; Fulton Bank Raised Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Stock Price Rose

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23,044 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 09/04/2018 – Net Solutions Included in Research List of Digital Experience Service Providers 2017; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 2,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 9,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 7,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $145.26. About 30,371 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Choice Award Win; 07/05/2018 – Travelers Names Abbe Goldstein Head of Investor Relations; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,141 shares to 19,227 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,334 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VSMAX).

