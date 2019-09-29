Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Cut Holding by $497,699 as Market Valuation Declined; As Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Valuation Rose, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Raised Its Position

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 54.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 239,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 679,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.60 million, up from 440,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS HAVE EXCEEDED FORECAST FOR THE YEAR, DUE LARGELY TO INFLATION IN U.S. STEEL PRICES AND TIGHT MARKET FOR LOGISTICS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69M, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 694,225 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THIS SECURES NEARLY £1 BLN PER YEAR OF CONTINUED SPEND IN UK, INCLUDING A SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENT TO R&D; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q VOLUME +11%; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – INTENDS TO SIMPLIFY FROM TWO LEGAL ENTITIES, N.V. AND PLC, INTO A SINGLE LEGAL ENTITY INCORPORATED IN NETHERLANDS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $91.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (NYSE:VZ) by 1.41 million shares to 963,700 shares, valued at $55.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (Put) (NYSE:RNG) by 68,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Fincl holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 28,504 shares. First State Bank has 8,268 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 649,925 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 840 are held by First Mercantile. 2,397 were accumulated by Zacks Invest Management. Fil accumulated 6 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Colony Gru Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ledyard Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,898 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.1% or 263,575 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Bb&T Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 49,119 shares. Diversified Communication invested in 6,358 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Long-Term Investors Should Consider Buying SHOP Stock Near $250 – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Getting To Know Unilever – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unilever Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.