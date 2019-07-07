Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Holder Fiduciary Management Raised Holding by $23.12 Million as Valuation Rose; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Position In Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Was Has Increased

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,200 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, up from 113,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.19 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 405,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.92M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.42 million, up from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 438,232 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 71,997 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $535.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 146,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Deck. (NYSE:SWK).

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 16,500 shares to 8,400 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 94,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

