Unilever Plc Adr New (UL) Stock Declined While Welch Group Lifted Position; Chilton Investment Co Maintains Position in Visa (V)

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 43,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 148,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20M, up from 105,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 5.64 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr New (UL) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 13,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 406,318 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, up from 393,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.87. About 431,961 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER EXEC SAYS PRICING IN BRAZIL SHOULD PICK UP THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich

