Unilever Nv (UN) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $716,764; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 17,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 52,922 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04M, down from 70,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.02. About 767,571 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 12,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 292,047 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.02 million, down from 304,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.35M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO EXPECTS MORE M&A IN RETAIL SECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – FITCH: NO RTG IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PROPOSED BOND TERMS CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 2,401 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware owns 12,278 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.87% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 10,564 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jones Fincl Cos Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 3,430 shares. Burney reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cap Advisors Ok has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Signaturefd Lc reported 4,222 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 776,538 shares. Cna Fincl Corp owns 10,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk stated it has 15,353 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 29,982 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.62 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66’s Q2: Back On Track With A 12.5% Increase In The Dividend And $3.12 In Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local midstream company delivers first Permian barrels to Corpus – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 31,705 shares to 54,824 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 144,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).