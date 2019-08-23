Unilever Nv (UN) Market Valuation Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Decreased Stake; Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Value Rose While Appleton Partners Trimmed by $4.67 Million Its Position

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 67.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 28,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 13,587 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 14.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sent a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 17/04/2018 – PROPOSED EU LAW WOULD APPLY TO DATA HELD WITHIN AND OUTSIDE THE BLOC; 19/03/2018 – EU justice chief to discuss data leak with Facebook, U.S. government; 10/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games:; 22/03/2018 – BARLEY: FACEBOOK ALGORITHMS MUST BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT; 23/05/2018 – VATTENFALL- AGREEMENTS FOR INTEGRATING OUTPUT OF THREE NEW NORWEGIAN WIND PROJECTS INTO ELECTRIC GRID THAT PROVIDES POWER TO FACEBOOK’S NORDIC DATA CENTRES; 13/04/2018 – Peter Thiel Nominated for Re-Election to Facebook Board; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 11/04/2018 – JOUROVA: HAVE `MANY MORE QUESTIONS’ FOR FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 12,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 292,047 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.02M, down from 304,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.35 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 13/04/2018 – Sky News: Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,527 shares to 93,846 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 42,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,363 shares to 21,644 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D by 11,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

