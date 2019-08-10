Unilever Nv Ny (UN) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.19 Million as Valuation Declined; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosted Its Position by $570,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 20,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 506,168 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.50M, up from 485,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 1.09M shares traded or 12.38% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER: 35.81% VOTES AGAINST DIRECTORS’ PAY POLICY AT AGM

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6386.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 946,362 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40,163 shares to 1,185 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (SHY) by 44,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,193 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr (NYSE:RVT) by 111,470 shares to 632,965 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishr Rus 2000 (IWM) by 159,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL).

