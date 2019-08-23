Unilever Nv Ny (UN) Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Boosted Its Holding by $3.56 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Has Increased Position by $450,965

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Unilever Nv Ny (UN) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 61,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 631,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.83 million, up from 570,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Unilever Nv Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 926,645 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO PAUL POLMAN SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 11/05/2018 – UNILEVER NAMED YOUNGME MOON AS VICE-CHAIR, SR IND. DIRECTOR; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 1,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 14,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $7.72 during the last trading session, reaching $273.05. About 1.93 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Llc reported 2,460 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset LP has 895 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,560 shares in its portfolio. Pcj Counsel Limited owns 17,500 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital reported 0.07% stake. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 19,174 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 128,543 shares. Martin Currie owns 0.49% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,377 shares. Page Arthur B holds 22,156 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Cim Ltd Liability Co holds 54,918 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc owns 1.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,738 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 7.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.28M shares. Academy Cap Management Tx stated it has 174,040 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 13,035 shares to 38,891 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,985 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 37,208 shares to 675,773 shares, valued at $168.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 46,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,734 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH).