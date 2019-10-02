Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $712,500 as Share Price Declined; Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Its Costco Whsl (COST) Holding by $414,480

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 72,532 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.17M, up from 70,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $283.93. About 2.65 million shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 11,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.94M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: EU MIGRATION TO U.K. POST-BREXIT ‘SERIOUS ISSUE’; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: FREE MOVEMENT IMPORTANT FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER DECISION `GOOD’ FOR JOBS IN NETHERLANDS: HOEKSTRA; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Vantage Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.39% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 257,162 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Tctc Hldg Lc holds 0.04% or 3,040 shares. Moreover, Ls Ltd Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coldstream Capital Mgmt stated it has 34,540 shares. Penobscot Investment Co accumulated 5,885 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 398,452 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 1,350 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept owns 2,114 shares. Lincoln invested in 7,763 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Metropolitan Life has 88,010 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 3,750 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 134,200 shares to 6,125 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 23,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,173 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 177,730 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $67.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

