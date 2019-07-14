Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) Share Value Rose While Cullen Capital Management Upped by $427,750 Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose, Trb Advisors LP Upped Its Position

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 875% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.91 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (UN) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.99 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 600,547 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 14/03/2018 – Sky News: Boards of Dove-maker Unilever finalise move to axe UK HQ; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR UNILEVER PRICES $2.1BILLION BOND ON US MKT; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (Adr) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,210 shares to 114,100 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) by 73,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,980 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Company reported 723,313 shares stake. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Epoch Investment Prtnrs accumulated 42,950 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability holds 17,231 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 246,985 shares. 2,259 were reported by Everett Harris & Communications Ca. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 7,974 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Columbus Hill Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 189,246 shares. 9,568 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Company accumulated 62,059 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 75,810 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And holds 1,505 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 0.14% or 4,600 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,229 shares. Hendershot Invests invested in 2.42% or 29,983 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.