Unilever N.V (UN) Stock Declined While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Position; Gtt Communications (GTT) Shareholder Bislett Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.70 Million as Stock Price Declined

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N.V (UN) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 5,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 39,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 44,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.35M shares traded or 23.18% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video); 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 504,033 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) by 5,607 shares to 60,558 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health by 471,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD).

