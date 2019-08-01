Unilever N V (UN) Stake Held by Pittenger & Anderson Inc; Act Ii Management LP Maintains Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA)

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 14.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Comcast Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Comcast Cable Communications, LLC vs Rovi Guides, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/14/2018; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL ADVERTISING; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 30/04/2018 – Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Received $32.5M in Compensation in 2017

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 36,850 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 30,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 1.40 million shares traded or 45.47% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO BOARDS; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Loses Two Beloved Sitcoms: What’s Next for the Streaming Giant? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Losing “Friends” and “The Office” Won’t Hurt Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med owns 21,014 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 667,278 shares. Gladius Mngmt LP owns 91,601 shares. 7,724 are held by Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Llc. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,497 shares. Bokf Na has 185,794 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 34,777 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 0.98% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 8,556 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.78% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 120,240 shares. Roberts Glore & Il reported 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 208,869 were reported by Blume Capital Mngmt.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.