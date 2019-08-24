Unilever N V (UN) Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Lowered Holding as Shares Declined; Fireeye Com (FEYE) Shares Declined While Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Its Position by $1.54 Million

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 95,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 586,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 682,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 2.99M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.25% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares to 186,729 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) by 90,722 shares to 433,589 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM) by 21,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

