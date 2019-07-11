Unilever N V (UN) Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Cut Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Osterweis Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $545,571

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 430,329 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN MARIJN DEKKERS SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 18/05/2018 – FITCH REVISES UNILEVER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A+’; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: EU MIGRATION TO U.K. POST-BREXIT ‘SERIOUS ISSUE’

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.50M, down from 364,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 14.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares to 99,116 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

More important recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha”, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) was released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : SSW, GE, ORCL, MPC, MSFT, F, QCOM, STT, AMD, FB, HBAN, EWBC – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63 million shares to 89.42 million shares, valued at $89.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 36,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 81,766 were accumulated by Headinvest Ltd. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 19,488 shares. Srs Ltd Liability Corp invested 5.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diligent Invsts Lc reported 4.43% stake. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 670,067 shares. Loews Corp has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,879 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Llc invested in 0% or 677 shares. Herald Inv Management Limited accumulated 30,600 shares or 0.92% of the stock. The New York-based Pzena Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fil Ltd reported 9.09M shares. 81,624 were accumulated by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Night Owl Cap Limited Liability has 7.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.