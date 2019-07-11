Unilever N V (UN) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stock Value Declined While Ledyard National Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $801,080

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 68.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 40,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 59,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 250,105 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/03/2018 – Times (GB) [Reg]: Mega mergers on the way after shake-up at Unilever; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 80.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 14,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 17,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 315,970 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Net $45.2M; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 30,471 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.96% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 4.05M are owned by Blackhill Inc. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Ltd Llc has 0.39% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 8,616 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 6,000 shares. Edgemoor Investment invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Envestnet Asset Management holds 43,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 122,414 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has 8,406 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd owns 132,997 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Speece Thorson Group Inc Incorporated holds 1.6% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 103,375 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has 8,386 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 27,808 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 1,544 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $66.48M for 18.90 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 16,692 shares to 103,910 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 307,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Black Hills Corporation (BKH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Isn’t Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2018.

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks to Buy From Across the Globe – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN): A Top Stock to Buy in July – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 82,103 shares to 88,064 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 7,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,731 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.