Unilever N V (UN) Share Value Declined While Wallace Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $326,192; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Shares Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Position by $44.08 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 86,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 435,697 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.22 million, down from 522,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 365,878 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion vs. INR11.83 Billion a Year Earlier; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 15/03/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Petrobras and Unilever Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares to 186,729 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Dufry Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Prince Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 66,400 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 0.07% or 485 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 667,206 shares. 248 were reported by Thornburg Invest. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.22% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Price T Rowe Md reported 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 1,805 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, First Trust Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 17,895 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Pnc Financial Gp holds 22,078 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 2,394 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 222,392 shares to 227,106 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 552,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 948,741 shares, and has risen its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).