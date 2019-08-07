Unilever N V (UN) Share Value Declined While Ronna Sue Cohen Has Upped Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Homrich & Berg

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 5374.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 51,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 977,919 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,102 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.87. About 15.34M shares traded or 73.30% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 400,085 shares. Crestwood Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 6,924 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp holds 94,551 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 6.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.57 million shares. Smead Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 3.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Filament Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 105,994 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 245,503 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,992 shares. New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Lp has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,267 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Burney invested in 114,833 shares. 6,632 were reported by Aspen Investment Mgmt. Wealthquest Corp has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,696 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 10,224 shares to 49,111 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,856 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

