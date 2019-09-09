Unilever N V (UN) Market Value Declined While Cibc Asset Management Increased Position; Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered Its Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Holding by $443,520 as Share Price Rose

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 113.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 45,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 84,873 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 39,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.01B market cap company. It closed at $62.69 lastly. It is down 0.68% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 15/03/2018 – BHP and activist Elliott eye Unilever’s progress in battle over dual structure; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.03. About 1.90M shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

More recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Power The Purpose Of A Corporation – Forbes” on September 03, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN’s International Narcotics Control Board’s Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces New Sustainability Targets through 2025 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 1.08M shares to 6.51M shares, valued at $346.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 168,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. $392.00M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $557.52 million for 32.35 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.