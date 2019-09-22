Unilever N V (UN) Market Valuation Declined While Wallace Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; United American Securities Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Shares Declined

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 355,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56 million, down from 360,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 1.35 million shares traded or 24.75% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.64M, down from 18,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 04/04/2018 – Zadara Expands Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Coverage in Paris, Teaming With Amazon Web Services and Equinix; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON AND WHOLE FOODS MARKET EXPANDS GROCERY FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN DENVER, SACRAMENTO AND SAN DIEGO

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.