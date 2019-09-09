Unilever N V (UN) Market Valuation Declined While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake; Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Raised Stake in Lennox Intl (LII)

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.04. About 446,096 shares traded or 33.60% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Separately Is in Process of Selling Real Estate in the Sydney Area Formerly Related to Its Business Operations There; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 30,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 140,241 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 170,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $62.69 lastly. It is down 0.68% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PLANNED SIMPLIFICATION; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: FREE MOVEMENT IMPORTANT FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER: 35.81% VOTES AGAINST DIRECTORS’ PAY POLICY AT AGM; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 362,680 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 124,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0.13% or 10,500 shares. Cwm has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.09% stake. Principal Group Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 160,799 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,051 shares. Riverbridge Lc accumulated 111,716 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 8,285 shares. American Gru has 0.07% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 71,772 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel reported 6,216 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 76,990 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 164,830 shares.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lennox down 6% on earnings miss and reduced outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Announces New Sustainability Targets through 2025 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Big Oil undermines UN climate goals with $50 billion of new projects: report – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Introduces EnviroSenseâ„¢ Sustainable Packaging Development Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN’s International Narcotics Control Board’s Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Power The Purpose Of A Corporation – Forbes” with publication date: September 03, 2019.