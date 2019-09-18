Unilever N V (UN) Holder Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Position by $342,240 as Valuation Declined; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mad River Investors Has Cut Holding

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 1.77 million shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc analyzed 5,704 shares as the company's stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 355,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.56 million, down from 360,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 714,058 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

