Unilever N V (UN) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Its Holding; Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Position by $439,850 as Shares Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 63,220 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, down from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.37M shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 196,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.22M, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.01 billion market cap company. It closed at $62.69 lastly. It is down 0.68% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) by 14,359 shares to 323,376 shares, valued at $8.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 153,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors owns 746 shares. Co Bancshares invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 462,214 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn holds 148 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 1.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 2,750 are owned by Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Com. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 5,318 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 14,414 shares. Campbell & Company Invest Adviser Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 3,314 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd accumulated 1.13% or 156,391 shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.17 million for 30.67 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W/I by 5,977 shares to 8,654 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.