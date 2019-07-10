Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Stake Held by Lord Abbett & Company; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Holder Birchview Capital LP Boosted Stake

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 98,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 851,877 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.66M, up from 753,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.41B market cap company. It closed at $60.93 lastly. It is down 5.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 18/05/2018 – FITCH REVISES UNILEVER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A+’; 13/04/2018 – Sky News: Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER: 35.81% VOTES AGAINST DIRECTORS’ PAY POLICY AT AGM; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 101,132 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris®; 20/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Myriad Genetics, Inc. and Certain Officers – MYGN; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 27C; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018 (MYGN); 15/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 07/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics: Data Show 50% Improvement in Remission and 30 % Improvement in Response for GeneSight Versus Treatment as Usual

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Note 0.599 8/0 (Prn) by 5.09M shares to 4.96M shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 327,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,300 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs.

