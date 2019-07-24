Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Cut Stake as Stock Rose; Tirschwell & Loewy Position in Ilumina (ILMN) Boosted by $3.55 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,994 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $59.89. About 962,941 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 17/03/2018 – Times (GB) [Reg]: Mega mergers on the way after shake-up at Unilever; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR UNILEVER PRICES $2.1BILLION BOND ON US MKT; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $304.01. About 783,058 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 343,068 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.75% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 33,555 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments invested in 164,706 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 8 shares. Cibc Markets reported 35,188 shares. North Star Mngmt Corporation holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Calamos Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 490,745 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 8,033 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Company reported 2,261 shares. Stephens Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 700 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 33,798 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by Dadswell Charles. The insider FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.