Unilever N.V. 4 Gldrs. Ny Shar (UN) Holder Everett Harris & Company Has Lowered Its Position by $1.82 Million as Market Value Declined; Universal Health Services (UHS) Market Value Rose While Westport Asset Management Lowered by $665,000 Its Holding

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. 4 Gldrs. Ny Shar (UN) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 31,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 992,403 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.85M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Unilever N.V. 4 Gldrs. Ny Shar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 458,396 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: FREE MOVEMENT IMPORTANT FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $144.83. About 119,000 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Cleantech Etf by 40,000 shares to 303,500 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $202.08 million for 15.67 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1,583 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fund Mgmt reported 9,458 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd reported 1,559 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 13,423 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 1.44 million shares or 2.2% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 6,143 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Smithfield Trust stated it has 71 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.09% or 78,820 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Com has 29,200 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Llc holds 0.01% or 106,242 shares in its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 1.3% or 72,401 shares in its portfolio. 26 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. 172,261 are owned by Seizert Prns Limited Liability Corporation.