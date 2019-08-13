UniFirst (UNF) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Newtyn Management Has Decreased Its Recro Pharma (REPH) Holding

Newtyn Management Llc decreased Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) stake by 30.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newtyn Management Llc sold 494,191 shares as Recro Pharma Inc (REPH)’s stock rose 5.96%. The Newtyn Management Llc holds 1.11 million shares with $6.48M value, down from 1.60M last quarter. Recro Pharma Inc now has $243.77M valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 146,218 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 24/04/2018 – Recro Gainesville Hires Industry Veteran to Lead Business Development Team; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:UNF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. UniFirst Corp’s current price of $197.27 translates into 0.06% yield. UniFirst Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $197.27. About 80,052 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UniFirst Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New South Cap has invested 0.7% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 2,356 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 37,441 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). State Street has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co reported 3,610 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 16,722 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 7,071 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 15,565 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorp. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested in 0.01% or 3,885 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 0.19% or 253,798 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 1 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.19% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 147,648 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.58 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UniFirst Corp (UNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UniFirst Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 61,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 103,862 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 102,656 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 23,115 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 742,200 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 1,500 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 23,094 shares. 11,654 were reported by Amer Intl Group. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 137,111 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 41,500 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $360,000 activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $360,000 was made by Ajdler Arnaud on Friday, May 17.

Among 3 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Recro Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Oppenheimer. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Newtyn Management Llc increased Adient Plc stake by 2.60M shares to 3.60 million valued at $46.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tilray Inc (Put) stake by 61,600 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Garrett Motion Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recro Pharma (REPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Recro Pharma (REPH) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma (REPH) PT Raised to $20 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.