UniFirst (UNF) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Gap (GPS) Sentiment Is 0.98

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:UNF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. UniFirst Corp’s current price of $197.11 translates into 0.06% yield. UniFirst Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $197.11. About 113,100 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M

Gap Inc (GPS) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 161 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 164 cut down and sold equity positions in Gap Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 210.38 million shares, down from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gap Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 122 Increased: 111 New Position: 50.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UniFirst Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 88,278 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 89,405 shares. Sector Pension Board owns 29,221 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc owns 48,700 shares. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New South Capital Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 157,350 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 440 shares stake. Aperio Gp Lc stated it has 3,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 15,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research invested in 0% or 2,226 shares. Moreover, Ameritas has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 2,300 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 5,977 shares.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.75 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $788,405 activity. $788,405 worth of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) was sold by The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993 on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UniFirst Celebrates 18th Annual Founder’s Day – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UniFirst Corp (UNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UniFirst Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Hall Kathryn A. holds 36.48% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. for 3.39 million shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd owns 142,800 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American International Group Inc has 1.44% invested in the company for 14.50 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Management Lp has invested 1.44% in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 110,962 shares.

The stock increased 1.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 6.47 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 15/05/2018 – Gap Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPS); 13/03/2018 – Avaya Ends the Gap between Unified Communications and Team Collaboration; 22/03/2018 – Gap Financial Chief Teri List-Stoll to Take on Added Principal Accounting Officer Duties; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 15/05/2018 – Gap Irks China With Map on Shirt, Quickly Apologizes; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and lnstruction

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $204.49 million for 8.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.