UniFirst (UNF) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 310 funds opened new or increased positions, while 221 cut down and sold positions in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The funds in our database now have: 289.10 million shares, up from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Fidelity National Information Services Inc in top ten positions increased from 14 to 17 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 182 Increased: 188 New Position: 122.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:UNF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. UniFirst Corp’s current price of $195.11 translates into 0.06% yield. UniFirst Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.54% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $195.11. About 131,723 shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 8.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for 103,731 shares. Meritage Group Lp owns 2.72 million shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fidelity National Financial Inc. has 6.08% invested in the company for 340,041 shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 5.49% in the stock. Incline Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 239,063 shares.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 3.47 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company has market cap of $82.35 billion. The firm operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions divisions. It has a 58.64 P/E ratio. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.33 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

