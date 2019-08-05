UniFirst (UNF) to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019; Eagle Materials (EXP) Sentiment Is 0.99

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 120 investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 121 sold and decreased stock positions in Eagle Materials Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 43.70 million shares, up from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eagle Materials Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 88 Increased: 70 New Position: 50.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:UNF) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. UniFirst Corp’s current price of $195.00 translates into 0.06% yield. UniFirst Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 119,703 shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UniFirst Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 25,570 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 35,746 shares in its portfolio. Burney has 9,283 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,327 shares. 31,007 were reported by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 370 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 211,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 7,942 shares. 2,151 were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 3,418 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,490 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Principal Financial Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 134,957 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 20,764 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 2,152 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.41% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $788,405 activity. The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993 sold $788,405 worth of stock or 5,584 shares.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “UniFirst Celebrates 18th Annual Founder’s Day – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.32 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

The stock increased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 411,955 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp holds 17.04% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. for 3.33 million shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 378,383 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rockshelter Capital Management Llc has 2.79% invested in the company for 95,534 shares. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities Inc. has invested 2.02% in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1.79 million shares.