Unifirst (UNF) Stake Held by Fairpointe Capital Llc; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Renaissance Group Has Boosted Its Stake

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp (UNF) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,892 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $190.78. About 67,478 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 7.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 21.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 14,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,766 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94M, up from 65,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828.7M Army Contract for Foregin Military Sales of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion

