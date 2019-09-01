Unifirst (UNF) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Lifted Position by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose; Impala Asset Management Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Has Lowered by $18.51 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 167,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77 million, down from 303,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 875,913 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corporation (UNF) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 8,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 277,530 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.60 million, up from 268,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $195.91. About 74,822 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $299.69 million for 16.44 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.06% negative EPS growth.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 84,661 shares to 722,532 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 293,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Ironwood Financial Ltd has invested 0.29% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 2,328 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,300 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 9,250 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Mcf Advsrs Lc owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Florida-based Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Bollard Gp Lc has invested 0.22% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Schroder Management Grp holds 21,785 shares. 5,586 are held by Davenport & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Davis reported 3.42% stake. The New York-based Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 10,006 shares to 260,251 shares, valued at $32.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc C by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 949,992 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR).