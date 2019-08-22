Unifirst (UNF) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Boosted Holding by $612,000 as Market Value Rose; Gofen & Glossberg Upped Sherwin Williams (SHW) Holding

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 238.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 15,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $523.5. About 358,743 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp (UNF) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 8,892 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $200.19. About 82,477 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C

