UniFirst (UNF) Reaches $196.86 High on Jul, 30; Innovator Ibd 50 Etf (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shorts Increased By 14.31%

The stock of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) reached all time high today, Jul, 30 and still has $214.58 target or 9.00% above today's $196.86 share price. This indicates more upside for the $3.74B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $214.58 PT is reached, the company will be worth $336.42M more. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $196.86. About 27,298 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 7.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $788,405 activity. The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993 also sold $788,405 worth of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) on Monday, February 11.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.74 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.53 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.22M for 25.11 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

