UniFirst (UNF) EPS Estimated At $1.96; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering NICE Ltd. (NICE)

Among 8 analysts covering NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NICE has $18700 highest and $125 lowest target. $150.88’s average target is 4.44% above currents $144.46 stock price. NICE had 14 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 18. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13700 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, May 17. See NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Rosenblatt Rating: Buy New Target: $187.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/08/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $164.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $137.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $117.0000 New Target: $128.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $124.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report $1.96 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 4.85% from last quarter’s $2.06 EPS. UNF’s profit would be $37.24M giving it 25.42 P/E if the $1.96 EPS is correct. After having $2.46 EPS previously, UniFirst Corporation’s analysts see -20.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 96,644 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Robotic Process Automation and NEVA Named Leader in Intelligent Automation by Leading Analyst Firm – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NICE Actimize Recognized as a Leader for Anti-Money Laundering Solutions by Independent Research Firm, Receiving Highest Scores in Both Current Offering and Strategy – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ArkOwl Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Industries Group Drives Innovation Through NICE Satmetrix – Business Wire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $144.46. About 210,671 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 31/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ActimizeWatch for Cloud-based Al to Slash Growing Cost of AML Compliance; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 10/05/2018 – Israeli software provider Nice lifts profit forecast after strong start to 2018; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.19 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 51.15 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hendrick Motorsports Driver William Byron to Take on Charlotte’s ROVAL in the UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “UniFirst Lands a Top-10 Spot on Apparel Magazine’s List of America’s Leading Apparel Companies – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is UniFirst Corp (UNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 22.81 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.