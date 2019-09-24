UniFirst (UNF) Analysts See $1.96 EPS; Bank Of Hawaii Trimmed By $302,775 Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 43.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii sold 825 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 1,060 shares with $390,000 value, down from 1,885 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $44.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $305.83. About 574,303 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Analysts expect UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report $1.96 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 4.85% from last quarter’s $2.06 EPS. UNF’s profit would be $37.24M giving it 24.62 P/E if the $1.96 EPS is correct. After having $2.46 EPS previously, UniFirst Corporation’s analysts see -20.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.99. About 46,483 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 9.32% above currents $305.83 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 45% Earnings Growth, Did Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina A Long-Term Buy, With Caveats – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Merger or Not, Pacific Biosciences Needs to Deliver – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 54.23 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Spdr (SPY) stake by 5,377 shares to 247,424 valued at $72.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares (IJH) stake by 3,390 shares and now owns 43,090 shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 112,518 shares. D E Shaw Commerce has 88,939 shares. Asset One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 82,320 shares. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 1.4% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 1.07 million shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtn Llc accumulated 0.8% or 29,576 shares. Saturna Capital has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 993,547 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 580 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 217 are owned by First Personal Financial. Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.21% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 965 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold UniFirst Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Bragg has invested 0.41% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Moreover, Burney has 0.11% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,009 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt L P De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,319 shares. Reinhart Prns holds 17,828 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.05% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 33,921 shares. Argent Trust Company owns 1,539 shares. River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.17% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 318,425 shares. Tpg (Sbs) Advsr Inc holds 323,446 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 5,071 were reported by Alps Advsr. Salem Investment Counselors has 12,229 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 21,225 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 91,059 shares stake. London Company Of Virginia owns 270,173 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hendrick Motorsports Driver William Byron to Take on Charlotte’s ROVAL in the UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on October 23, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UniFirst Lands a Top-10 Spot on Apparel Magazine’s List of America’s Leading Apparel Companies – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 26, 2019.