Unifirst Ma (UNF) Holder Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Holding by $947,988 as Market Valuation Rose; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Ghp Investment Advisors Boosted Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp Ma (UNF) by 28.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 6,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 27,934 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 21,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $196.54. About 68,312 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 22,366 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 17,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Realty Inc (CSRSX) by 45,056 shares to 384,281 shares, valued at $26.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,709 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "UniFirst Chevrolet Driven by William Byron to Make 2019 NASCAR Debut at Kansas Speedway – PRNewswire" on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "UniFirst Is Still Too Expensive To Clean My Laundry – Seeking Alpha" published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about UniFirst Corp. – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "UniFirst Corp. (UNF) CEO Steven Sintros on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on October 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,294 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

