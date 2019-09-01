UniFirst Corporation (UNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 167 2.11 N/A 8.69 22.64 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of UniFirst Corporation and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -12.7%

Risk & Volatility

UniFirst Corporation has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sequential Brands Group Inc. has a 0.59 beta and it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

UniFirst Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. UniFirst Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given UniFirst Corporation and Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UniFirst Corporation has a -6.59% downside potential and a consensus price target of $183.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.77% of UniFirst Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 49% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of UniFirst Corporation shares. Comparatively, Sequential Brands Group Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation had bullish trend while Sequential Brands Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors UniFirst Corporation beats Sequential Brands Group Inc.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.