UniFirst Corporation (UNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 167 2.13 N/A 8.69 22.64 Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.39 N/A 0.98 19.47

In table 1 we can see UniFirst Corporation and Delta Apparel Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delta Apparel Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to UniFirst Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. UniFirst Corporation is currently more expensive than Delta Apparel Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UniFirst Corporation and Delta Apparel Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7% Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.71 beta means UniFirst Corporation’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Delta Apparel Inc. is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UniFirst Corporation is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Delta Apparel Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. UniFirst Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Delta Apparel Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered UniFirst Corporation and Delta Apparel Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Delta Apparel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UniFirst Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -7.32% and an $183 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.77% of UniFirst Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 67% of Delta Apparel Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of UniFirst Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 7.4% are Delta Apparel Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6% Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation was more bullish than Delta Apparel Inc.

Summary

UniFirst Corporation beats Delta Apparel Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.