UniFirst Corporation (UNF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

We will be comparing the differences between UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 167 2.11 N/A 8.69 22.64 Columbia Sportswear Company 100 2.16 N/A 4.34 24.44

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UniFirst Corporation and Columbia Sportswear Company. Columbia Sportswear Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than UniFirst Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. UniFirst Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7% Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 16% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

UniFirst Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Columbia Sportswear Company’s 0.67 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UniFirst Corporation is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Columbia Sportswear Company is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. UniFirst Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown UniFirst Corporation and Columbia Sportswear Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Columbia Sportswear Company 0 0 1 3.00

$183 is UniFirst Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -6.59%. Competitively Columbia Sportswear Company has an average price target of $124, with potential upside of 32.21%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Columbia Sportswear Company is looking more favorable than UniFirst Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UniFirst Corporation and Columbia Sportswear Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.77% and 38.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of UniFirst Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.8% of Columbia Sportswear Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6% Columbia Sportswear Company 0.73% 4.9% 7.56% 19.44% 24.2% 26.03%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation has stronger performance than Columbia Sportswear Company

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Columbia Sportswear Company beats UniFirst Corporation.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.