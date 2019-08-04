UniFirst Corporation (UNF) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Contrasting side by side

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 159 2.10 N/A 8.69 22.64 Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 4 0.11 N/A 0.72 4.58

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of UniFirst Corporation and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than UniFirst Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. UniFirst Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7% Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that UniFirst Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UniFirst Corporation is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. UniFirst Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

UniFirst Corporation and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UniFirst Corporation has a -6.15% downside potential and an average target price of $183.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UniFirst Corporation and Ever-Glory International Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.77% and 0.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of UniFirst Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Ever-Glory International Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6% Ever-Glory International Group Inc. 6.79% 0% -12.7% -17.11% -13.16% -17.35%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation had bullish trend while Ever-Glory International Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors UniFirst Corporation beats Ever-Glory International Group Inc.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, and Sea To Sky brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,378 stores, including 68 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.