UniFirst Corporation (UNF) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Comparing side by side

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) compete against each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst Corporation 161 2.11 N/A 8.69 22.64 Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.38 N/A 0.98 19.47

In table 1 we can see UniFirst Corporation and Delta Apparel Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delta Apparel Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to UniFirst Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. UniFirst Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Delta Apparel Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UniFirst Corporation and Delta Apparel Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.7% Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that UniFirst Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delta Apparel Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

UniFirst Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Delta Apparel Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. UniFirst Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Delta Apparel Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for UniFirst Corporation and Delta Apparel Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Delta Apparel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of UniFirst Corporation is $183, with potential downside of -6.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UniFirst Corporation and Delta Apparel Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.77% and 67%. About 0.9% of UniFirst Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Delta Apparel Inc. has 7.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UniFirst Corporation 3.81% 4.9% 23.13% 42.92% 6.68% 37.6% Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5%

For the past year UniFirst Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Delta Apparel Inc.

Summary

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special clean room protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.